Bridlington Christmas Tree Trail business winners are announced

Bridlington Central Library (top) and Bridlington Contemporary Gallery were named the business category winners of the Christmas Tree Trail.

The popular trail sees homes and businesses decorate their properties to create a festive route around the town for people to enjoy.

This year’s business winners are Bridlington Central Library with “Frosty the Snowman” and Bridlington Contemporary Gallery with “I’ll be home for Christmas”.

A spokesman for the event said: “We would like to thank all entries for taking part.

“We would also like to thank Bridlington Town Council Mayor Liam Dealtry for helping with the judging.

“Points were awarded for design, impact, recycle, reuse, and following the ‘Christmas Music’ theme.”

The first prize of Heron vouchers will be split between the two winners.

