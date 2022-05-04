Bridlington community-based organisations invited to apply for Co-op cash

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and membership at the Co-op. Photo submitted

Over the past six years the retailer has supported £122,934.98 local causes in Bridlington. Now local groups have the chance to apply for funding via the coop.co.uk/causes link.

The fund is continuing to support local organisations that are involved in providing access to food, helping to improve mental wellbeing or provide opportunities for young people and causes that are working to protect local biodiversity.

Rebecca Birkbeck at the Co-op said: “By applying for the Local Community Fund, groups will join our online community centre, Co-operate, which can help them find additional resources.

“Even if a funding application is not successful, the group will still be a part of a network of over 12,000 groups on Co-operate.

“And for the first time I’m so pleased to announce that we have extended the criteria to include causes that are particularly dedicated to helping tackle biodiversity and carbon reduction, from local community gardens to small scale renewable energy schemes.