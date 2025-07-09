Gary Barker, who is based at The Sands on Kingsgate, has scooped a ‘Pride in the Job Quality Award’

A site manager from Barratt Homes Yorkshire East development in Bridlington has won a top national award.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Barker, who is based at The Sands on Kingsgate, has scooped a ‘Pride in the Job Quality Award’, making him amongst the best site managers in the country.

The Pride in the Job Quality Awards rate site managers against key criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role that site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC, the industry’s leading warranty provider for new homes, is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from a field of 8,200 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Daniel Smith, managing director from Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, said: “These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager, and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers.

"It is also extremely pleasing that Barratt Redrow has again won more of these awards than any other housebuilder for the 21st consecutive year. We look forward to continuing to uphold these high standards across all of our developments.”