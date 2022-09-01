Bridlington electrician Jamie on shortlist for tradesperson of the year accolade

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Webber, pictured right with his business partner Glyn Lambert, secured a semi-final place.

Jamie Webber, 45, has been in the trade for six years and co-owns Smart Ohm.

Jamie set up Smart Ohm with business partner Glyn in 2021, establishing it as a full-time venture earlier this year. Focused on sustainability, Jamie is passionate about helping customers to find electrical solutions that not only are better for the environment, but also reduce energy bills.

Jamie is also committed to reducing waste, often choosing to retrofit products where possible rather than completely replacing them. They also work with businesses to reduce their carbon footprint, by modifying and upgrading electrical aspects, such as lighting, to help reduce costs and save energy.

He secured a place in the semi-final following an initial application which highlighted their passion for the trade, dedication, and commitment to going above and beyond for their customers and colleagues.

Jamie said: “I’m really pleased to get through to the semi-finals, particularly knowing how many incredible tradespeople I would have been up against. It’s a real boost to our sustainable ethos, particularly as a relatively new business.

“I aim to impress the judges with my skills, expertise, and my passion for the trade. To reach the national final in September would be a dream come true.”

Together with 35 other top tradespeople from across the UK and Republic of Ireland, Jamie will now battle it out to be shortlisted as a top 10 finalist. The shortlisted candidates will participate in a one-day final event at Screwfix LIVE, back in Farnborough for the first time since 2019, on Friday, September 23.