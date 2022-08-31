Bridlington electrician one step away from Screwfix's national top tradesperson final

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie, 45 has been in the trade for six years and co-owns Smart Ohm.

They have secured a place in the semi-final following an initial application which highlighted their passion for the trade, dedication, and commitment to going above and beyond for their customers and colleagues.

Jamie set up Smart Ohm with business partner Glyn in 2021, establishing it as a full-time venture earlier this year.

Jamie Webber with his business partner Glyn Lambert.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Focused on sustainability, Jamie is passionate about helping customers to find electrical solutions that not only are better for the environment, but also reduce energy bills.

Jamie is also committed to reducing waste, often choosing to retrofit products where possible rather than completely replacing them.

They also work with businesses to reduce their carbon footprint, by modifying and upgrading electrical aspects, such as lighting, to help reduce costs and save energy.

In the 13th year of the prestigious award, Jamie aims to join the Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame alongside reigning champion Dan Lloyd, an electrician from Brighton. Together with his professionalism and drive, Dan has shown himself to be a true ambassador for the construction sector and the people who work within it.

Jamie said: “I’m really pleased to get through to the semi-finals of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022, particularly knowing how many incredible tradespeople I would have been up against. It’s a real boost to our sustainable ethos, particularly as a relatively new business.

"To reach the national final would be a dream come true.”

Together with 35 other top tradespeople from across the UK and Republic of Ireland, Jamie will now battle it out to be shortlisted as a top 10 finalist.

The shortlisted candidates will take part in a one-day final event at Screwfix LIVE in Farnborough on September 23.

The overall winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022 and take home the ultimate £20,000 prize bundle comprising tech, tools, and training.