Bridlington man set to take on national food delivery companies with town-based app

He is now taking on some of the biggest brands in the food industry with a takeaway food app called Bridlington Eats.

The new app is expected to launch on Tuesday, June 7 and Mr Cone is hoping that the town’s cafes, restaurants and takeaways will sign up to his service to offer customers a ‘better deal’.

Tom Cone said his final goodbyes to his colleagues on the Street Scene Team at East Riding Carnaby Depot, leaving his refuse collection, bin loading, and litter picking duties.

Tom, who lives in Bridlington with his wife Deborah, said: “I will be concentrating my efforts on Bridlington and will charge just 7.5% commission.

“Some of the other delivery firms charge up to 30% commission on top of the cost of the meals. People don’t realise this and the money goes out of the town forever.

“I am hoping businesses sign up with Bridlington Eats so locals can save a little bit of cash on their food.

“The app offers all the features of other competitors and I have been working hard with local outlets to provide the right service.

“I have found a business model that will offer customers in Bridlington a much better deal and the money stays in our town.

“Speaking to the local food providers, the more people that sign up to the app, the more chance they will be able to keep down their prices. That has to be good for everybody.

“I want to bring businesses together and make sure there is business for them throughout the winter months as well as the summer period.”

Mr Cone had been a businessman before the Covid lockdowns, but after suffering depression during the restrictions he decided to find a job to get him back in the community.

Mr Cone, who moved to Bridlington shortly before the third lockdown after his wife’s cancer diagnosis, said: “The early starts working with the guys and gals on the bins was great for me – it was really enjoyable company and physically challenging. It lifted my spirits! I really enjoyed their company, the variation each day, and the physical work.”

However, a shoulder injury curtailed his work with the Street Scene team and while convalescing he spotted an opportunity to launch an app similar to JustEat, UberEats, Deliveroo, and many others.