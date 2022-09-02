Bridlington Morrisons helping out parents with ground-breaking school uniforms scheme

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Crozier, the community champion at the Morrisons store on Bessingby Road, has dropped all the items off at three local food banks (The Hinge, Emmanuel Church and St Mark's Church) for them to give out to the families. Photo submitted

Rebecca Crozier, the community champion at the Morrisons store on Bessingby Road, decided to expand the retailer’s Green Bag Pick-Up scheme to make a difference to parents and carers in the area.

Rebecca, a mum of two, could see how sudden growth spurts leads to extra school uniform costs so decided to add vital equipment into the pick-up bags for people to donate while shopping.

She placed various school uniform items in each bag such as dresses, trousers, T-Shirts, socks, pants/trunks and full PE kits and placing them in the shop. Once people paid for the bags and donated the items,

She said: “As a parent myself I am aware of the price of school uniforms and how the cost of living is hitting people in the Bridlington area.

“As the community champion I thought it would be a good idea to expand the Green Pick-Up Bags scheme which has been supporting the local food banks to include various school uniform items.

“The bags, which can still be purchased and donated by shoppers for the next couple of weeks as the new term starts, are then passed on to the food banks and subsequently given to families who are struggling.

Morrisons has donated £100 to the uniforms campaign, £100 on milk and cereals for back to school breakfasts, and £150 to The Hinge to go towards its children’s programmes. Photo submitted