Bridlington Post Office to be franchised 'by the autumn'

Bridlington Post Office on Quay Road - Image: Google Maps

Bridlington Post Office, on Quay Road, will be franchised by the autumn, the Post Office has said.

The Post Office has today (April 8) announced that following a Board decision it is moving to a fully franchised network as part of its commitment to deliver a ‘New Deal for Postmasters.’

Subject to Government funding, the last 108 Directly Managed Branches which are operated by the Post Office, which includes Bridlington, will be franchised by the autumn.

This means that those communities that currently have a Directly Managed Branch in their area will continue to be able to access Post Office services either at, or near to, the same location.

In November 2024, the Post Office announced its five-year Transformation Plan to deliver a ‘New Deal for Postmasters’.

Subject to Government funding to enable the Post Office to deliver its plan, Postmaster remuneration will increase by an additional £250 million a year by 2030.

Nigel Railton, Post Office Chair, said: “Moving to a fully franchised network is one part of enabling the Post Office to deliver a ‘New Deal for Postmasters’, helping to create a long-term, sustainable future for the Post Office.

“By franchising these branches, we are protecting access to our services for communities right across the UK and realising £40 million worth of savings that will enable us to uplift postmasters’ remuneration by up to 10%.

“Over the coming months, we will continue to work with our unions to ensure that we treat our staff working in these 108 branches with care and respect through this transition, consulting with them on proposed changes.

“The 108 Post Offices will either stay in the same location where possible or be located close to the existing location, meaning customers will continue to have access to a full suite of products and services.”

The Post Office remains committed to meeting the current requirement to have a minimum of 11,500 branches across the UK and to meet the six Access Criteria set by Government.

Post Office will work with franchise partners with a clear track record of successfully running Post Office services or similar customer-focused retail to ensure communities continue to receive a high quality of service.

Further details on proposals will be shared with local communities and stakeholders for individual branches in the coming weeks.