Bridlington Post Office to close later this month due to strike action

Bridlington Post Office is set to close later this month with workers due to walk out after rejecting a pay offer for this year. Picture by Simon Hulme

Post offices in both Bransholme and Bridlington are set to close on Monday, July 11 after Communication Workers Union (CWU) members voted 97.3 per cent to strike.

CWU Assistant Secretary Andy Furey said further industrial action would be taken unless Post Office managers agreed to increase their pay offer of 3 per cent.

A Post Office spokesperson said they were disappointed union members voted for the strike but remained hopeful a deal could be reached.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as workers at 114 crown post offices, larger sites typically in town and city centres, are set to walk out.

The Post Office’s spokesperson said the vast majority of their 11,500 branches would stay open throughout the day.

The spokesperson said Bridlington customers were advised to use the branch on Quay Road on the day of the strike, open from 7am to 11pm.

The CWU announced the result of its ballot on Monday (June 27) and served the Post Office with its notice of strike action.

The union stated the Post Office’s offer of a three per cent pay rise and a £500 lump sum after a freeze last year was deemed woefully inadequate.

The CWU added it came as the Post Office made £35m in profits in 2020-21 and as inflation rates for retail hit 11.7 per cent in May.

The strike is the third staged by Post Office workers so far this year.

Mr Furey said workers did not want to resort to walk outs but callous decisions from management had forced their hands.

The assistance secretary said: “This dispute is about dignity and respect for hard-working employees, essential public servants who, as key workers, provided unprecedented customer service during the pandemic.

“Our members feel betrayed and will not tolerate their living standards being smashed by people in charge of a public service that due to our members’ efforts made tens of millions of pounds in annual profits.

“There is more than enough money for a reasonable pay rise, implementing this pay cut is a management choice, not a necessity.

“Our message to the public is that this action and any inconvenience caused is 100 per cent the fault of the Post Office leadership.”