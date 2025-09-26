Bridlington Railway Station's blooming great gold award
The busy transport hub scooped a prestigious gold award in the Railway Stations and Transport Hubs category.
The judges were very impressed by the efforts of Northern Rail’s Andy Loxton to provide a very pleasant visitor experience at the station.
A Yorkshire in Bloom spokesperson said: “Upon entering the ticket office and main hall, the numerous planters and hanging baskets have instant impact.
“With the station dating back to 1846, there is some interesting history that is well presented on display boards, such as the Barrow Boys.
“It was pleasing to see part of the station being used as a community hub, particularly by the MIND charity.
“There are exciting plans to develop the former Station Buffet into a micro-brewery and potential Bed and Breakfast.”
Judges’ feedback complimented the lovely hanging baskets and spring bedding plants and added that the planting of herbaceous perennials could provide year-round colour and interest – and make for more sustainable gardening, such as heucheras, begenias and hellebores.
The advice also said: “If possible, the painting/treating of the wooden planters would raise the already high standard of upkeep.”
Yorkshire in Bloom is a voluntary organisation that runs the RHS Britain in Bloom Campaign across the county.
Yorkshire in Bloom checks out a variety of locations in the region, from villages to cities, and they are judged during the Summer months.
The various categories include public, private and charitable venues, business premises, visitor attractions, caravan and camping sites, schools, youth environmental projects and further education establishments.
Go to www.yorkshireinbloom.co.uk to see the full results.