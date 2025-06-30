Rusty’s Diner Ltd of Cliff Street was found to have attached banners advertising the restaurant to railings

A restaurant in Bridlington has been prosecuted for putting up illegal signs and ordered to pay a total of £2375.01.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rusty’s Diner Ltd on Cliff Street was found to have attached banners advertising the restaurant to railings at junctions in the town on Cross Street with Cliff Street, Hilderthorpe Road with Bessingby Road/Cardigan Road, and on Quay Road, on October 30, 2024.

No one from the defendant company attended the hearing at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 25, where it faced three charges of erecting the banners on the public highway without authorisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges were proved in absence and the company was fined £1,500 and ordered to pay £274.01 costs and a £600 victim surcharge.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is reminding businesses and residents that placing signs on highways land without the council’s permission is a criminal offence under the Highways Act 1980.

Unauthorised advertising placed next to roads can cause an obstruction, nuisance or danger to motorists, and may even contribute to road accidents due to drivers being distracted.

The council can issue a £500 fixed penalty notice for each illegal sign or poster, or if a case is heard in court, anyone found guilty of fly-posting could be fined up to £2,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council will remove all signs and the costs can be recovered from those responsible.

Carl Skelton, director of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The use of any road signs, posters of banners for unauthorised advertising is illegal.

"Our officers will investigate and remove any signs put up illegally on the highway, and we will prosecute wherever we can, as signs like these could be a major hazard to motorists.”