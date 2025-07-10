The Wold Top 5k and 10k runs take place on Saturday, September 13. Photo by Chris Manson Visuals

Bridlington Road Runners and Wold Top Brewery are preparing to host two trail races in September.

This is the third time they have joined forces to organise this event.

Further to the success of previous 10k races, the Wold Top and road runners teams have added a 5k option to this year's all-terrain runs around the brewery's farm and the Yorkshire Wolds.

The Wold Top 5k and 10k runs take place at the Hunmanby Grange-based brewery on Saturday, September 13 and there will also be a children's 1k fun run, a pizza van and an option to camp at the award-winning brewery on the top of the Wolds.

Wold Top director Alex Balchin is looking forward to the race.

The event will also raise funds for Saint Catherine's Hospice.

Brewery director and keen runner, Alex Balchin, is looking forward to the event: "Starting from the brewery, you'll run around the Wold Top farm, finishing back at the brewery bar for a well-deserved pint and some food!

“We have added a 5k option this year to make it more accessible to people who are more familiar with the Park Run distance than 10k.”

The 5k run costs £15 (affiliated runners £13) and the 10k run costs £19 (affiliated runners £17) to enter and includes a medal, a finishers' pint and first aid on site.

Organisers are suggesting a £2 donation for the 1k fun run, which will go to Saint Catherine's Hospice.

Entries must be made online before the deadline of Saturday, August 30, and there will be no entries on the day.

Basic but scenic camping, caravan, and motorhome pitches are available for £12 per pitch. You can book the races and camping online at https://bit.ly/WTB10KRun.