Bridlington Spa to host Yorkshire Coast People in Business Awards in September – find out how to enter the awards here

Jo Fleming, founder of the People in Business Awards, is pictured at the inaugural 2019 ceremony at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Hull.

They are joined by the Northern Lincolnshire People in Business Awards and the Yorkshire Coast People in Business Awards which will be held in Bridlington.

The Yorkshire coast awards will take place on Friday, September 30 at Bridlington Spa with a closing date for entries of Monday, August 15.

Apart from the team impact categories, all the awards are aimed at individuals who have demonstrated an exceptional contribution to their workplace, an excellent performance against targets and a general can-do attitude to any problem which they have faced.

The awards are free to enter and nominations are open to public and private sector organisations for 15 categories in each region. Candidates for the additional category of lifetime achievement will be identified by the judges who will draw on their extensive knowledge and experience of business.

Yorkshire Coast-based chartered accountants Lloyd Dowson is sponsoring the Entrepreneur of the Year category in the Yorkshire Coast awards.

Vanessa Rowbottom, the company’s marketing manager, said: “Lloyd Dowson are pleased to be a category sponsor at the People in Business Awards, which celebrate the achievements of local businesses and individuals in the area and helps to bring communities together.

“Lloyd Dowson recognises the importance of supporting the local community and sharing success.”

Jo Fleming, entrepreneur and founded of the awards, said: “I’m delighted to bring back the People in Business Awards and to expand them to present three events which will all recognise and reward individual and team talent in all industries.”