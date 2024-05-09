The Bridlington TSB branch on Manor Street is one of the branches set to close.

Banking group TSB has announced it is closing 36 branches, including its branch on Manor Street in Bridlington, and cutting 250 jobs across the business.

The latest round of branch closures will start in September, and continue through to May next year.

Trade union Unite said it will be holding fresh negotiations with TSB about ways to further reduce job losses.

A spokesman for TSB said: “We have not taken the decision to close our Bridlington branch lightly, but our customers are banking differently – with a clear shift to digital banking.

"Customer transactions at the branch have fallen by 54% between December 2019 and December 2023.

"There is also a Post Office or free to use ATM within a mile of the Bridlington branch.