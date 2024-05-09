Bridlington TSB bank branch to close
The latest round of branch closures will start in September, and continue through to May next year.
Trade union Unite said it will be holding fresh negotiations with TSB about ways to further reduce job losses.
A spokesman for TSB said: “We have not taken the decision to close our Bridlington branch lightly, but our customers are banking differently – with a clear shift to digital banking.
"Customer transactions at the branch have fallen by 54% between December 2019 and December 2023.
"There is also a Post Office or free to use ATM within a mile of the Bridlington branch.
“We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.