News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bridlington's Burger King to offer 1,000 free Whoppers - here's how to get yours

Bridlington’s Burger King is set to reopen on Wednesday September 7 - and to celebrate, Burger King UK is giving away 1,000 free Whoppers or plant-based Whoppers.

By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 12:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 12:35 pm

The fast food chain’s branch in the Promenades Shopping Centre will reopen after closing during the pandemic.

But burger lovers will have to be quick to make the most of the deal – it is on a first-come-first-served and available exclusively to Burger King app users on September 7 2022 only at the Bridlington branch.

Guests will need to head to https://burgerkinguk.app.link/bridlington-free-whopper to retrieve a code and then show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free Whopper.

The Bridlington branch of Burger King.

Most Popular

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Bridlington love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites back to their neighbourhood.”

The new restaurant has also created 20 new jobs in the Bridlington area.

Burger King logo.
Burger KingBridlington