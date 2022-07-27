Bridlington’s Harrison Leisure Ltd welcomes new group operations director

A rising star of the UK’s hospitality industry has been appointed as the group operations director of Harrison Leisure Ltd – the Bridlington-based group behind Salt on the Harbour, The Brunswick and The Old Floral Pavillion Leisure Complex.
Dillon Ariyaratne brings a wealth of high quality restaurant and hospitality experience to his new role including five-star hotels, Michelin star restaurants, exclusive golf clubs, five-star cruise ships and resort hotels.
Michael Harrison, founder and owner of Harrison Leisure, said: “Dillon is just what the Harrison Leisure brand is looking for right now as we enter our latest phase of growth and development.
“He comes highly recommended as a professional, experienced, motivated, self-assured goal setter and achiever.”