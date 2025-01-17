Bridlington's iconic The Expanse Hotel is put up for sale - with asking price of offers over £2,750,000

By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:01 BST
The Expanse Hotel, on North Marine Drive, has been put up for sale after the owners announced its closure.

The iconic seafront venue is on the market via specialists Christie and Co with an asking price of offers over £2,750,000.

A Christie and Co spokesperson said: “Situated in a prominent position on the seafront, The Expanse Hotel comprises 44 well-presented en-suite letting bedrooms across five floors, as well as seven self-catered holiday-let apartments and a further eight separate apartments let on shorthold tenancies.

"The detached hotel offers spacious public areas, including a restaurant, lounge and function spaces, as well as a popular rooftop terrace which showcases the uninterrupted sea views.

The Expanse Hotel, Bridlington. Image courtesy of Christie and Co.The Expanse Hotel, Bridlington. Image courtesy of Christie and Co.
"There is also a pub, named Marine Bar, attached to the hotel.

“Built by Mr EC Briggs in 1937, the hotel has been under the same ownership ever since and is currently in the fourth generation of the Briggs’ family’s ownership.

"A local landmark, the hotel is currently closed but offers significant potential for further development under new ownership.”

David Lee, regional director at Christie and Co who is managing the sale, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to be involved in the sale of such an iconic, fantastic building like The Expanse Hotel.

"The seafront position is unrivalled and the property offers many future uses including possibly reopening as a hotel or a variety of other options.”

Visit https://www.christie.com/5444100/ for further information.

