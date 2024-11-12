Bridlington's Jewellers Academy wins national award for training courses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bridlington business the Jewellers Academy has won another national award for the specialised training courses that it delivers to the UK & Ireland jewellery industry.

The training centre, based in the heart of Bridlington, had previously won its first national award from the UK Retail Jewellers in late 2023.

The business is the first of its kind in the UK and trains applicants of all ages in the repair and restoration in silver/goldsmithing, watchmaking and upskills tradespeople in new techniques, processes and machinery.

Supported by some of the largest, most influential branded tools and equipment, manufacturers in the Industry the centre also trains on other topics like manufacture, laser cutting/welding, engraving and gemology, to name a few.

The Jewellers Academy in Bridlington wins another national award.

In recent months, it was announced in the Industry that the Jewellers Academy had been shortlisted for the 2024 National Award under the category Best service Provider, nominated for the unique style of training courses delivered to the sector in UK and Ireland.

The award is prestigious within the industry as it differs from any other award, whereas all nominees are decided by their peers within the industry, shortlisted by the leading jewellery Industry experts with the winner chosen by a panel from the jewellers representing body, National Association of Jewellers, to decide on a winner.

Derek Boyd, founder of the Jewellers Academy, said: “The importance of any award for any small business in current times is of course recognition that your business is functioning well and there is a demand for your services which in turn gives the whole team a lift.

"Saying that, to win the two largest and most prestigious national awards in a 12-month period, in an industry that is notoriously hard to win anything in, is simply unbelievable.

The Jewellers Academy teaches a range of cutting edge skills.

"Of course I’m proud, in fact very proud and honoured.

"It’s been a long journey to get this far but I am of the opinion this is only the beginning of something we can really develop beyond anything we could have ever imagined.

"The training centre delivers a very professional service, something unique and combined with a little luck, we are the first business ever to win the two largest national awards in a 12-month period in the industry, so what a platform to work from and develop.”

The academy delivers short and long courses all on a part-time basis and generally fills its places quite quickly.

Within recent weeks, all courses sold out until March 2025.

The academy’s intention is to try to slot further courses into the schedule.

The academy also has been inundated with requests to deliver more evening jewellery making classes for the novice so again its something that will be looked at over the coming months.

Over the next few months, the academy will be expanding in all areas and after teaming up with a local media company, a branding company and videographer from York, the Jewellers Academy hopes to launch a new online tuition site in the coming months.

Derek added: “With expansion in all other areas of the business what this small business can achieve is not unpredictable and exciting, but provides drive for all small businesses to show that anything is possible.”