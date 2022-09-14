Salon Prisma’s owner Donna Page and salon manager Chantelle Elliott embarked on a journey at the start of the year to create an editorial collection to be entered in to the Global Creative Colour Awards - the first competition it has entered as a salon.

The business, based on The Promenade, was recently announced as one of six finalists in their editorial team collaboration category, with their Acid House collection.

The next step for the salon is the finals in Amsterdam on October 2, alongside the other five international competitors – including others from USA and Spain – and they are absolutely delighted!

The hairstyles modelled for Bridlington's Salon Prisma, which has reached the national finals of a competition.

Chantelle said: “The editorial competition is quite a big deal for us and the first one we have entered, so to get this far, we just wanted to scream about it.

"We were absolutely shocked and in disbelief that we got that far.”

“It’s a bit surreal for us and we go to Amsterdam for three days from October 1 to 4 – we will meet really big hairdressers in the industry.”

And if things go well, the salon could also be heading for a double celebration as it has also been placed as finalists in the National Salon Hair Awards 2022 for best colour salon, the results of which will be announced on November 13.