The plans received universal praise and support from councillors, who approved the proposal unanimously at a meeting of Scarborough Council’s Planning and Development Committee on Thursday March 9.

Developer Scarborough Group International, whose chairman Kevin McCabe is based in the town, will now move ahead with their plans to convert the shopping centre into a leisure-led destination, including a cinema, national bar and restaurant chains and a refreshed retail offering.

“I think it can only benefit that area of the town and hopefully improve footfall,” said Cllr Phil Trumper. “There are certain areas that need to be brought up to another level to improve the town centre and I think this will start the process.”

Developers hope the proposal can bring footfall back into the Brunswick and town centre.

The proposal includes a modern redevelopment of the interior and exterior of the building, refurbished shop fronts along Westborough, and new entrances to “future-proof” the Brunswick and ensure “productive economic use”.

12 Key Facts About Scarborough’s New Cinema

Advanced talks have been taking place with five shortlisted cinema chains, with an operator due to be selected early this year.

There is the possibility for sports and recreation-style establishments, such as trampoline parks and bowling alleys, which are permitted under the use of the building

The number of car parking spaces is set to increase by 40 from 336 to 376, including 23 accessible spaces and 38 electric vehicle charging points

A “retractable clear glass system” will be installed on the first floor to create a balcony space with sea views above Somerset Terrace

The Westborough entrance will be overhauled with an illuminated canopy and large LED cinema video screen, to be used for adverts, film posters and events.

A dedicated cinema entrance will be created on Somerset Terrace, with an illuminated ‘CINEMA’ sign above it

New illuminated “beacons” will replace the brick gable ends at either end of York Place

An underused staff entrance at the Vernon Road roundabout will be opened up to create a new route through the building.

The building’s exterior will be modernised with a new facade, transforming the visual appeal from the rear on Somerset Terrace

It is understood the new cinema will have between five and seven screens

Three iterations of plans by developer Benchmark for a cinema, restaurants and flats between 2015 and 2021 in North Bay came to nothing

Construction work is hoped to start later this year and be completed by Christmas 2024, opening in early 2025