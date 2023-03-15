Brunswick Cinema: Multi-million development will create 300 new jobs and attract national brands to Scarborough, say developers
Developers have hinted at which new restaurants and activities could be attracted to Scarborough once the Brunswick Shopping Centre’s multiplex cinema redevelopment is complete.
Scarborough Group International (SGI), which bought the site in 2021, will now move ahead with their plans to convert the Brunswick into a leisure-led destination, complete with national bar and restaurant chains, a refreshed retail offering and a cinema.
Permission was granted at the final planning meeting of Scarborough Council last week, which is set to be replaced by the New North Yorkshire Council next month.
More than half of the centre’s units are empty, with just 18 shops remaining and vacancies linked to a decline in footfall and the loss of anchor tenant Debenhams in 2021. Developers said the project, which is being funded by a mix of public and private investment, will cost tens of millions.
The centre will now be developed around major new cinema with between five and seven screens and activity-based companies, which is expected to create around 300 new jobs once complete.
Mark Jackson, Group Development Director at SGI told The Scarborough News that the Brunswick “will have to shut while development happens because it is quite a comprehensive redevelopment”.
But, he added: “One or two occupiers have expressed an interest in staying in and will be very keen to see them.”
No date is known for certain at this stage when the shopping centre will shut, but the building and car park are likely to see a phased closure towards the end of this year.
Developers want to use “as much of the building as they can” by creating an activities space in the lower-ground level, which was suggested could house a laser quest area, as the demand for retail storage is lower.
Additionally, they want to surround the cinema with other leisure attractions, which could include, climbing, trampolining and similar activities.
Mr Jackson said “there are some obvious gaps” and major names missing from Scarborough, which SGI hope to attract to the Yorkshire Coast.
“Certainly we’d like to get in a few of those sort of Nandos, Pizza Express; the famous names,” he said. “The ones people would really like to go to, but otherwise have to go to York.
“But by the same token, and the uniqueness of Scarborough, I don’t want to fill it with that then because what am I offering that’s really that different to another town.”
He instead suggested attracting regional chains that are unique to North Yorkshire and creating a food court that provides fitted kitchen equipment for independent street food-type vendors who want to try something new and “have a go”.
Mr Jackson said there is a tendency for new bars and restaurants to open on or near the seafront, as it is known for its ability to pull tourists, but he says they want to create an alternative space in the town centre to give businesses “a reason to be there as we know the town centre will pull because of the cinema, enhanced car parking and proximity to the railway station.”
A decision on a cinema operator is expected this month and a public announcement is likely by late spring, which will then lead to more detailed discussions with other potential outlets.
Construction work is due to start on site later this year and is hoped to be completed by Christmas 2024, opening in early 2025.