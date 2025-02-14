Building a career in construction this National Apprenticeship Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Global leader in engineered steel solutions, William Hare has been recognised as one of the UK’s Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers and last year was ranked sixth in Family Business United’s Top 10 Apprentice Employers of the Year.

This National Apprenticeship Week, apprentices from William Hare’s Scarborough facility in North Yorkshire shared their experiences of learning on the job and one former apprentice, who is now facilities manager, Sean Buckross explains his apprenticeship journey and why he’d recommend the route to young people.

Apprentice fabricator welder, Rhionne Wilkin had always been interested in working in the construction industry and began her apprenticeship after leaving school with A-Levels in Psychology, English Language and Sports.

“I chose this apprenticeship because I have always been interested in the industry but didn’t know which area was right for me. I like to be busy and like challenging tasks so although I didn’t know a lot about the job role, I knew the apprenticeship structure would suit me.

Sean Buckross, facilities manager at William Hare's Scarborough facility

“My qualification is going really well! I am now 5 months into my apprenticeship and learn more and more every day. I am looking forward to continuing to progress my skills.”

For others, the decision to embark on an apprenticeship comes later in life. Following his service in the military, Ross Woodhead aged 28 found an apprenticeship with William Hare was the perfect pathway for him to follow in his late fathers’ footsteps and become a fabricator welder.

“My dad was a fabricator welder for 32 years and growing up he looked after me and my sisters and we had a good life. As a result, I always knew it would be a good trade to have, but never thought I would be clever enough to do it myself.”

Ross discovered the apprenticeship enabled him to learn on the job and also provided an income to support his young daughter.

Rhionne Wilkin and Ross Woodhead, apprentices at William Hare.

“I can honestly say choosing this apprenticeship was the absolute best decision. I love the work I’m doing and I find it interesting. It is such a skilled job, and I haven’t stopped learning since I started. I can’t wait to become more established within William Hare and become a skilled asset to the team. Everyone has been so welcoming and friendly; I feel at home.”

Looking ahead, Ross has his sights on replicating the journey of former William Hare apprentice who has since risen to Scarborough works’ facilities manager, Sean Buckross.

Starting his fabrication and welding apprenticeship at the age of 18, Sean completed the four year course, becoming fully qualified by the age of 22. From there he began covering some part-time inspection work before progressing through the ranks to fabrication chargehand, fabrication foreman, senior foreman and then production supervisor.

Having been with the company for almost 20 years, Sean now holds the role of facility manager at William Hare’s Scarborough facility. In this role, he leads and manages a team of circa 225 people who fabricate and weld large structural steelwork components to exact specifications and quality standards, so they can be safely transported to either the Grantham Paint Facility for coating or direct to the project site for the construction teams to erect.

Led by the business’ HR & Training team, Sean also champions William Hare’s Early Careers Programme at the Scarborough facility and is part of a team who coach, mentor and support current apprentices in becoming the next generation of staff for the business.

“To start with, I wanted to be able to earn money as well as gaining a qualification. William Hare offered job stability in a successful company with the potential for progression. What I found on joining the business was a supportive and clear structure which guided me to reach my full potential and pushed me to develop my skills. I would advise anyone thinking of doing an apprenticeship to approach it in a positive and proactive manner from the very start and to make the most of the knowledgeable team around you.”

Applications for William Hare Group’s 2025 apprenticeships are now open with roles available across its sites in Scarborough, Bury, Rotherham and Risca.