Yorkshire Building Society is supporting New Pasture Lane Community Centre’s Christmas appeal.

The Bridlington branch of Yorkshire Building Society is collecting gifts for children and adults of all ages to support New Pasture Lane Community Centre’s Christmas appeal.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch, located at 14 Prospect Street, has become an official donation station for children’s toys and gifts, confectionary such as biscuits and chocolates, candles and homewares, toiletry and beauty sets, slippers, socks and gloves, and food vouchers for supermarkets.

New Pasture Lane Community Centre is a welcoming space at the heart of the community, helping people facing food poverty and bringing neighbours together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity provides daily meals, food parcels, and a safe place for members of the community to connect and feel supported.

The centre also runs events and projects that build friendships and encourage people to help each other.

The items collected will be given to families who are supported by the Centre, so they don’t go without at Christmas.

James Smith, at the Bridlington branch, said: “We are proud to be able to support New Pasture Lane Community Centre with this collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No child should go without this Christmas, and we also hope that the collection will help to connect older people in our community who may feel isolated at Christmas time.

“We really hope that our collection will make a difference to our local community. Items can be dropped off at the Bridlington branch until Friday, December 12, and we are grateful for any donations, large or small.”

Abi Sturdy, from New Pasture Lane Community Centre, said: “We are really grateful that Yorkshire Building Society in Bridlington are collecting these much-needed items for us that will help us continue to provide our services.”

Items can be dropped into the branch between 9am and 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or 9.30am to 4.30pm on a Wednesday.

Visit www.newpasturelanecommunitycentre.uk for further information about New Pasture Lane Community Centre.