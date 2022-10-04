Building society open day to offer financial advice to people in Scarborough

Skipton Building Society in Scarborough

Advisors at Skipton Building Society’s Scarborough branch, on Westborough, will be welcoming people with refreshments as they host a financial advice open day on October 6.

Skipton’s savings specialists will be on hand from 9:30am to 4:30pm to discuss investments, pensions and retirement planning, with no appointment needed.

A spokesperson for the building society said: “Everyone has a different plan for the future.

"Some people might be thinking about the next two years, others the next twenty.

"Whatever anyone has in mind for their money, it’s important their savings are in the right place and working hard to help get them where they want to be.

"And there’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to making the most of your money.

"You have to make the best decision for you and your goals, be it saving, investing or a mixture of both.

David Swaby, financial adviser at the Scarborough branch, said:“With everything that has happened to the world over the last couple of years, we’re finding a lot of people have seen their financial circumstances and priorities change but haven’t had the chance to fully check if their financial plans are still right for them.

"Having a chat with us can help you find out if you’re on track to achieve your goals, or if your money could be working harder.”

“With the rising cost-of-living and further energy hikes, we feel it’s more important than ever to help people understand all the options at their disposal to really make sure any savings they may have are working hard for them.

“Our special open day is a great opportunity for people to ask those niggling questions that might help them plan ahead, and the best part is people don’t have to be an existing Skipton customer.

"We are here to help, so please do just pop in.”

