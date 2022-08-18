Burger King restaurant to reopen in Bridlington, creating 20 new jobs
Burger King UK has announced that it will be re-opening a store in Bridlington.
The restaurant, located at the Promenades Shopping Centre, will bring 20 new jobs to the area, with recruitment for team members to join the Burger King family now open.
The Burger King is reopening at the same location, having closed during lockdown.
Jeremy Wright, People Director of Burger King UK, said: “During what has been a very challenging few years for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 20 new starters into the Burger King family, at our Bridlington restaurant.
“We continue to be bold and ambitious in our growth plans across both locations and job opportunities.”
Five managerial roles are being created for the restaurant, with two currently accepting applications - Restaurant Manager and Assistant Manager.
Burger King UK is also currently recruiting 15 restaurant crew members.
Click here for more information for how to apply.