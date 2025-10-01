Burton Constable Foundation takes over operation of Stables Kitchen Café

By Holly McLeod
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 10:20 BST
The Burton Constable Foundation is pleased to announce that it has officially assumed operation of the Stables Kitchen, the popular on-site café at Burton Constable Hall.

Previously managed by an external provider, the café will continue to operate under the name “The Stables Kitchen” and retain its familiar, dedicated team of staff. What makes it extra special is that our cakes, scones and traybakes, along with everything else we serve, are freshly made right here in the Stables Kitchen, so everything is fresh from our oven to your table.

This operational transition marks a significant step forward for the Foundation, with all proceeds from the café now directly supporting the ongoing conservation of Burton Constable Hall and its historic parkland.

“We are excited to welcome the Stables Kitchen into the heart of the Foundation’s operations,” said Alasdair Hutson, Chief Executive of the Burton Constable Foundation. “This change not only allows us to enhance the visitor experience but also ensures that every purchase helps preserve this unique heritage site for future generations.”

The Foundation is currently in the process of transferring the café’s social media accounts. In the interim, updates and announcements will be shared via Burton Constable Hall’s primary digital channels.

Visitors are reminded that no admission ticket is required to visit the Stables Kitchen. Open to all, the café offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere for those looking to enjoy refreshments in the historic surroundings of Burton Constable.

For further information, please contact: Alasdair Hutson, Chief Executive of the Burton Constable Foundation at [email protected]

Burton Constable Hall

Burton Constable Hall

Outside the Stables Kitchen

Outside the Stables Kitchen

Cream Tea with homemade scones

Cream Tea with homemade scones

Vegan Lemon Cake, Baked Onsite

Vegan Lemon Cake, Baked Onsite

