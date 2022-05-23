Call for Puffin Pal volunteers ahead of sculpture trail launch on Saturday, July 2

Volunteers are needed to keep the 42 puffin sculptures spick and span. Photo submitted

Appearing along the coast, the 42 giant, artist decorated puffins will settle at locations along a trail from Bempton to Kilnsea, with clusters in Bridlington, Hornsea, Withernsea and Hull.

Puffin Pals will play an important role, keeping an eye on their partnered puffin from the day the trail launches on Saturday, July 2, throughout the summer and into the autumn.

They will help the Puffins Galore! team ensure the sculptures stay spick and span, so that visitors can enjoy them in all their glory.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The puffin statues are delivered, ready to be decorated by artists before being placed at sites across East Yorkshire. Photo submitted

Puffins Galore! is a mass participation event which is bringing many people together – from artists and sponsors to members of the public visiting our beautiful East Yorkshire coastal resorts.

The project is supported by Yorkshire Coast BID and Visit East Yorkshire who recognise this as great opportunity to help attract visitors to East Yorkshire and discover what the area has to offer.

Kerry Carruthers, chief executive of Yorkshire Coast BID, said: “We know how successful these projects can be in attracting people to an area and the positive impact they can have.

“Becoming a Puffin Pal adds to this and will be a great opportunity to have fun, get involved and be part of a project that will bring enjoyment to visitors and residents alike, whilst also boosting the local economy.”

Rick Welton, Puffins Galore! director, added: “Forty-two puffins will be dotted around the county and Puffin Pal volunteers will be asked to visit their Puffin each week, to keep an eye on the sculptures for us. We want the people of East Yorkshire to feel they’re a real part of the action.”

“Puffins Galore! is made possible through the involvement of many people working with our core team – artists, sponsors, key partners and their teams, and of course, members of the public.