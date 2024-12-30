Care home holds free seminar on care planning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mallard Court Care Home, in Bridlington, has invited members of the local community to a free seminar to discuss the worries of paying for care.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests from the local community will have the opportunity to meet Alexandra from local solicitors Murray Hill Solicitors in Bridlington, Alexandra will discuss how to plan for care. Topics will include what it means to have a Power of Attorney, and how to manage care fees.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, January 9 at 2.30pm.

Mallard Court's acting general manager, Ange Dooley-Widd, said: “We’re really grateful to Alexandra and Murray Hill Solicitors for coming in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free financial planning seminar

"It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and for us here at Mallard Court we are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it."

She added: "If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”