Care home holds free seminar on care planning
Guests from the local community will have the opportunity to meet Alexandra from local solicitors Murray Hill Solicitors in Bridlington, Alexandra will discuss how to plan for care. Topics will include what it means to have a Power of Attorney, and how to manage care fees.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, January 9 at 2.30pm.
Mallard Court's acting general manager, Ange Dooley-Widd, said: “We’re really grateful to Alexandra and Murray Hill Solicitors for coming in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care.
"It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and for us here at Mallard Court we are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it."
She added: "If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”