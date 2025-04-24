‘Caring and stimulating’ Bradford nursery wins Ofsted approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Partou Woodlands House Day Nursery and Pre-school in Bradford has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas by Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated next to the local park on Cross Road and close to main road links into Leeds, Bradford and Harrogate, it is a popular choice for families in Idle, Simpson Green and Thackley.

In her official report, the Ofsted inspector praises team members for warmly welcoming “parents, carers and children into this caring and stimulating nursery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She writes: “Children attend settling-in sessions that meet their emotional and personal needs. Staff support children to learn how to recognise and name their emotions. Children register their name each day under the emotion that they are feeling. This promotes children's understanding of their sense of self and helps staff to know more about the children that they care for. As a result, children feel safe and emotionally secure. They become happy and confident learners.”

Team members and children at Partou Woodlands House celebrating their success

The Partou Woodlands House team’s efforts to encourage children to be active impressed the inspector. “Staff play alongside children to support them to remain fully engaged in their play,” she observes. “Children take part in forest-school sessions and football classes that are taught by external teachers and coaches. This provides children with opportunities to learn new skills and take part in new and different experiences.”

The work by team members to promote strong relationships with families is recognised in the Ofsted report: “They invite parents to attend stay-and-play sessions, charity events and craft fairs at the nursery. This fosters a sense of belonging and community for families.”

Support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) also attracts praise, including the team’s ongoing engagement with external agencies. “They receive specialist advice and training about their role in supporting children with SEND,” the inspector notes. “This ensures that children with SEND continue to receive good levels of support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the safeguarding arrangements at the setting meet with full approval, with the report stating: “There is an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first.”

Charlotte Hargreaves, Partou Woodlands House Nursery Manager, said: “Our long-standing team consists of highly qualified, caring practitioners who work exceptionally hard to create exciting, engaging environments where children can thrive every day.

“The Ofsted report underlines the efforts we put in to provide the best possible experiences for the children as they begin their learning journey, together with the strength of our partnerships with families.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “The first-class leadership provided by Charlotte in tandem with the vastly experienced team of professionals at Partou Woodlands House shines through in the Ofsted report.

“The setting includes a recently renovated front garden, with plans in place to further develop the outdoor play spaces to broaden the opportunities for children to learn.”