Some of the businesses currently for sale within 15 miles of Scarborough

CHANGE YOUR LIFE: 19 businesses for sale for less than £200,000 within 15 miles of Scarborough

If you fancy trying your hand at something new, or maybe even doing the same thing in a different location, here are 19 businesses that may be right up your street.

By Louise Perrin
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:44 BST

From hairdressers to cafes and convenience stores to fish and chip shops, the range of businesses available to buy within 15 miles of Scarborough certainly offers something for everyone.

Here we share just 19 of the businesses listed for sale on the Zoopla website right now.

Outdoor clothing and supplies store run from outstanding showroom premises in the heart of Pickering, North Yorkshire, at the foot of the North Yorkshire Moors - a perfect hub for the outdoor enthusiast. Currently listed for sale with Ernest Wilson for £64,950 leasehold.

1. Clothing and accessories supplier, Pickering

Outdoor clothing and supplies store run from outstanding showroom premises in the heart of Pickering, North Yorkshire, at the foot of the North Yorkshire Moors - a perfect hub for the outdoor enthusiast. Currently listed for sale with Ernest Wilson for £64,950 leasehold. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Well established fish and chips takeaway and cafe situated in a commanding position on a busy arterial route of Scarborough with roadside parking. CUrrently listed for sale with Ernest Wilson for £92,950 Leasehold.

2. Restaurant/Cafe in Scarborough

Well established fish and chips takeaway and cafe situated in a commanding position on a busy arterial route of Scarborough with roadside parking. CUrrently listed for sale with Ernest Wilson for £92,950 Leasehold. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Well established coffee shop and cafe in Filey. Currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £44,950 leasehold

3. Cafe and Sandwich bar in Filey

Well established coffee shop and cafe in Filey. Currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £44,950 leasehold Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Opportunity to acquire this excellent fisheries offering both outsales and restaurant in a prime position overlooking the harbour and bay. Currently listed for sale with Ernest Wilson for £65,000 leasehold

4. Restaurant/cafe for sale in Bridington

Opportunity to acquire this excellent fisheries offering both outsales and restaurant in a prime position overlooking the harbour and bay. Currently listed for sale with Ernest Wilson for £65,000 leasehold Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
