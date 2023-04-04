If you fancy trying your hand at something new, or maybe even doing the same thing in a different location, here are 19 businesses that may be right up your street.
From hairdressers to cafes and convenience stores to fish and chip shops, the range of businesses available to buy within 15 miles of Scarborough certainly offers something for everyone.
Here we share just 19 of the businesses listed for sale on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Clothing and accessories supplier, Pickering
Outdoor clothing and supplies store run from outstanding showroom premises in the heart of Pickering, North Yorkshire, at the foot of the North Yorkshire Moors - a perfect hub for the outdoor enthusiast. Currently listed for sale with Ernest Wilson for £64,950 leasehold. Photo: Zoopla
2. Restaurant/Cafe in Scarborough
Well established fish and chips takeaway and cafe situated in a commanding position on a busy arterial route of Scarborough with roadside parking. CUrrently listed for sale with Ernest Wilson for £92,950 Leasehold. Photo: Zoopla
3. Cafe and Sandwich bar in Filey
Well established coffee shop and cafe in Filey. Currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £44,950 leasehold Photo: Zoopla
4. Restaurant/cafe for sale in Bridington
Opportunity to acquire this excellent fisheries offering both outsales and restaurant in a prime position overlooking the harbour and bay. Currently listed for sale with Ernest Wilson for £65,000 leasehold Photo: Zoopla