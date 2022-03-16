Cheers! – a 12-day real ale festival will be held at The Prior John in Bridlington later this month

The Prior John in Bridlington is set to host a 12-day real ale festival.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 2:07 pm
The Prior John on the Promenade will host the real ale festival from Wednesday, March 30 to Sunday, April 10.

The pub on the Promenade will be running the festival from Wednesday, March 30 to Sunday, April 10 when range of 15 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available.

The overseas brewers are from Australia, USA and Italy. There are also beers from Orkney and Jersey.

Among the festival collection are vegan and gluten-free beers.

Tasting notes on all of the drinks will be available in the pub as well as on the Wetherspoon app.

Pub manager Sandra Cook said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over the 12-day period.”

