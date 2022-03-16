Cheers! – a 12-day real ale festival will be held at The Prior John in Bridlington later this month
The Prior John in Bridlington is set to host a 12-day real ale festival.
The pub on the Promenade will be running the festival from Wednesday, March 30 to Sunday, April 10 when range of 15 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available.
The overseas brewers are from Australia, USA and Italy. There are also beers from Orkney and Jersey.
Among the festival collection are vegan and gluten-free beers.
Tasting notes on all of the drinks will be available in the pub as well as on the Wetherspoon app.
Pub manager Sandra Cook said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.
“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over the 12-day period.”