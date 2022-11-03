Cheers: Four Bridlington-based pubs are named in the Good Beer Guide 2023

Each year the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) publishes a list of the best pubs for beer and the 2023 guide includes the Old Ship Inn, Packhorse, the Prior John and the Three B’s Micropub (pictured).

The 2023 guide features the best 4,500 pubs from across Britain and features full details of more than 1800 breweries.

The entries are selected by CAMRA’s members who monitor pubs selling real ale in their branch area and vote on the best for inclusion in the guide.

Hull and East Yorkshire CAMRA has an allocation of 27 entries, which this year features old favourites, new entries and some making a welcome return.

Yorkshire regional director, Kevin Keaveny, said: “I extend congratulations to all the publicans who have achieved entry into the 2023 Good Beer Guide.

“After three years of substantial pressures in the hospitality industry those who have retained their place, plus the new and returning pubs, demonstrate that serving quality real ale all year round is appreciated by our members.”

A CAMRA spokesman, taking about the Three B’s Micropub, said: “A ‘proper’ Micropub, run by enthusiastic CAMRA members, Three B’s Micropub sells a range of four real ales as well as ciders as well as gins and wines.