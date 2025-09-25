Thousands of new jobs come with guaranteed family time off this festive season 🎄

Aldi is recruiting 4,500 staff across the UK ahead of the busy Christmas period

Roles include store assistants, managers and cleaners, many on permanent contracts

The drive supports Aldi’s expansion, with one new store opening each week this year

Staff benefit from guaranteed time off on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Jobseekers can apply via the Aldi careers website, with no prior experience needed

If you’re looking to boost your income before Christmas, or even kick-start a new career, the UK’s fastest-growing budget supermarket is offering thousands of opportunities this festive season.

Aldihas launched a huge recruitment drive, with 4,500 new store roles up for grabs. The move comes as the retailer braces for the surge in demand over Christmas, when families stock up on everything from festive feasts to fizz.

Alongside covering the seasonal rush, the chain is also preparing for further expansion, with plans to open one new store every week until the end of the year.

Colleagues at an Aldi store restock the shelves. The supermarket is recruiting 4,500 staff across the UK ahead of the busy Christmas period (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Aldi is hiring for a range of permanent store positions, meaning many recruits will stay on well beyond Christmas. Vacancies include:

Store assistants helping customers and replenishing shelves

Management positions for those with leadership experience

Store cleaners ensuring branches run smoothly

The company has highlighted that staff will benefit from Aldi’s long-standing policy of closing all stores on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, giving colleagues guaranteed time off with family.

Kelly Stokes, Aldi’s UK recruitment director, said: “At Aldi, our goal is to make high-quality, affordable food accessible to everyone, and at Christmas demand for that always increases.

“That’s why we’re bringing more colleagues into our stores, ensuring we continue to deliver the very best experience for our shoppers.”

How to apply for jobs at Aldi

Anyone interested can search and apply through Aldi’s dedicated careers website. The process typically involves:

Visiting aldirecruitment.co.uk Choosing between store, logistics, head office, or apprenticeship opportunities Browsing vacancies by location or role type Submitting an online application, with the option to register for job alerts

Applicants don’t need supermarket experience for entry-level roles, though Aldi stresses it values hard work, teamwork, and a customer-focused attitude.

With thousands of roles and permanent contracts on offer, Aldi’s Christmas recruitment drive isn’t just about seasonal shifts, it could be the start of a longer-term career with one of the UK’s most popular supermarkets.

