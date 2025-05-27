Citizens Advice partnership helps over 630 people in Whitby, Scarborough and Pickering

Susan Allen CEO of Yorkshire Building Society said: "“We are incredibly proud of the positive impact this service has had on thousands of people across the UK"

An award-winning collaboration between Citizens Advice and Yorkshire Building Society has provided assistance to over 11,900 individuals across the UK over the past four years, including more than 630 from the Whitby, Scarborough and Pickering area.

This initiative has potentially unlocked more than £6.5 million in additional income for those benefiting from the advice.

The partnership allows Yorkshire Building Society to host a Citizens Advice adviser at branches on Flowergate in Whitby, Westborough in Scarborough and Market Place in Pickering, one day a week.

Citizens Advice offers free, impartial advice on a wide range of issues, including financial struggles, to anyone who needs it. Through this collaboration, the public can book free, confidential, hour-long appointments directly at participating branches.

Initially launched as a pilot in six branches in 2021, the programme's success, and demand for the service, have led to its expansion to over 40 percent of Yorkshire Building Society's branches.

The partnership has helped people address a wide range of issues, including welfare benefits, debt, housing, and legal challenges.

Since July 2023, the partnership has assisted over 638 local people through the Whitby, Scarborough and Pickering branches.

Susan Allen, chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society, stated: “We are incredibly proud of the positive impact this service has had on thousands of people across the UK including more than six hundred in the Whitby, Scarborough and Pickering area.

“Through this partnership, we’ve made impartial and independent advice from Citizens Advice more accessible in our communities, making a real impact on the lives of thousands of people nationwide.”

Carol Shreeve, Chief Executive from North Yorkshire Citizens Advice & Law Centre added: "For the people we help, the cost-of-living challenges are still here. We see people come to us for advice on a wide range of issues, from housing to employment, and welfare and benefits, to name just a few.

“Our partnership with Yorkshire Building Society is crucial in bolstering the support we’re able to offer to those in need within our local communities, by providing greater access to our advisers.”

For more information about this innovative partnership and details of participating branches, visit www.ybs.co.uk/citizens-advice.