Commissioning manager appointed for Sandstone Care Group’s newest home, Manor Park in Old Malton

Laura Clegg has been appointed as commissioning manager for Sandstone Care Group’s newest luxury care home, Manor Park in Old Malton, which is set to open soon.

A registered nurse with more than 40 years of experience, over half of which has been dedicated to adult social care, Laura brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to her new role. Her career has spanned a variety of positions, from hands-on care to operational and regional leadership, but her enduring passion has always been in delivering outstanding quality and outcomes for the people she supports.

Most recently, Laura completed a Master’s in Advancing Healthcare Practice, reflecting her strong belief that continual learning directly contributes to raising the quality of care.

Speaking about her new role, Laura said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be bringing this beautiful home to life and can’t wait to work with a brilliant team to create somewhere truly special for our future residents. My heart has always been in delivering great quality and outcomes for the people we care for, and Manor Park will be a place where that ethos is lived every day.”

Laura Clegg

When not at work, Laura enjoys cooking dishes from around the world and travelling to Scotland to spend time with her daughter and her two cheeky but adorable grandsons.

James Parkin, Co-Founder and Director of Sandstone Care Group, added: “We are delighted to welcome Laura to the Sandstone family. Her extensive experience, clinical expertise and deep commitment to quality make her the ideal person to lead Manor Park. We are confident that under her leadership, the home will set new standards for exceptional care in North Yorkshire.”

Nestled on the outskirts of the picturesque and historic town of Malton, Manor Park will provide exceptional residential and residential dementia care in a safe, secure and welcoming environment. Combining modern design and advanced technology with the highest standards of care, the home represents the future of luxury living for older people.

The opening of Manor Park will also bring significant benefits to the local community, with up to 100 new jobs created.

With 80 spacious, stylish en-suite bedrooms, the home has been carefully designed to offer premium comfort and outstanding facilities. Residents will enjoy:

A cinema room

Hair and beauty salon

Café bar

Club lounge

Traditional tea room

Landscaped gardens and patios

Ground floor bedrooms with direct garden access

The home will also offer a vibrant lifestyle, with a varied weekly activities programme designed to encourage residents to pursue existing hobbies and discover new ones. Freshly prepared meals will be available daily from a seasonally inspired menu, with options to suit all tastes and dietary needs.