Company start-ups In North Yorkshire hit record high

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of 9,266 new formations were registered in North Yorkshire during the last 12 months, an increase of 10% on 2022 when 8,424 were recorded. This brings the number of registered companies in the county to an all-time high of 65,895.

The statistics are taken from the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations, using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the county’s districts, Middlesbrough formed the highest number of new businesses (1,711), followed by Harrogate (1,556) and York (1,480).

John Korchak, Managing Director, Inform Direct.

John Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct said: “It is excellent news that North Yorkshire can celebrate a record year for new company formations during 2023.

“The year undoubtedly presented a range of challenges for business including tepid predictions of economic growth, volatility in energy prices and uncertainty from world events. However, the formation figures demonstrate very clearly that North Yorkshire entrepreneurs remained undeterred and pursued their ambitions to establish new ventures.

“This positive picture is mirrored in the overall position for the UK which saw the highest ever number of new companies established during 2023. The total number of UK formations exceeded 900,000 for the very first time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK saw 900,006 new companies, compared to 805,141 in 2022, which represents an increase of 11.8%. It brings the total number of UK companies to a record 5,476,772.

Dissolutions of UK companies totalled 662,915, an increase on the 578,679 companies dissolved in 2022.

To see a more detailed picture of company formations in North Yorkshire – including a full local breakdown – visit:

To see the report in full, visit: