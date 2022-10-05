Connexin targets Scarborough for next phase of full fibre broadband network expansion

Ashley Achmed, Head of FTTP delivery at Connexin

With recent acquisitions of regional internet service providers (ISPs), Pure Broadband and Wisper Broadband, and network expansion in Beverley, Connexin is continuing to build on the success of creating greater broadband choice for customers in the wider Yorkshire region.

The expansion in Scarborough is part of Connexin’s plans to ‘level up’ the north through digital connectivity and enablement.

Since the start of its rollout last year, Connexin has brought the fastest home broadband to thousands of homes in Hull and the surrounding Yorkshire region, offering 2Gbps broadband speed - 25x faster than the UK average.

Ashley Achmed, Head of FTTP delivery at Connexin, said: “Whilst Connexin was founded in Hull, our intention from the beginning of announcing our full fibre rollout has been to expand our competitive offering further afield to other parts of Yorkshire and the North.

“Our expansion into both areas signifies the growth of broadband choice for the people of Yorkshire and brings us one step closer to better connected communities throughout the UK.”

Along with the rapid network expansion, Tony Jopling, previously Managing director at Pure Broadband, has stepped up into a new role as Vice President of Consumer Services.

Mr Jopling said: “It’s a pivotal time in Connexin’s journey as we continue to expand further North and deliver consumers the broadband experience they deserve. I can’t wait to see where it brings us next.”