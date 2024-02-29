Construction business Evolution expands into North of England - with work on over 55s housing in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After more than a decade of success in the construction industry, it’s the first time Evolution – which delivers private housing, social housing, and sheltered housing – has worked in North Yorkshire.

A team of electricians is working on a storage heater replacement programme at 60 one-bedroom flats in an Anchor Housing scheme at Hanover Court, Pinewood Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evolution started work earlier this month on all properties in the development which also includes a manager’s flat and communal area.

A range of tradespeople work for Evolution.

Chris Lightfoot, Evolution Electrical Contracts Manager, said: “It’s exciting to be working in a new location and making life more comfortable for residents with a new generation of heating.

“We are really enjoying working in the Scarborough community and helping to transform people’s homes in the area by upgrading their heating.

“Hopefully it’s the start of more involvement from the Evolution team delivering a quality service and positive social impact in communities across Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing better homes and jobs, including giving young people from disadvantaged backgrounds opportunities to build a career, is at the heart of Evolution’s mission.

Managing Director JJ Fitzgerald said: “We care about our people and our communities.

"It’s about changing people’s lives.

"We renovate houses to give people quality homes and we provide jobs which help people build a better life.”

Evolution employs up to 80 people renovating private housing, social housing and sheltered housing across the North of England.