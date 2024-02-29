News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Construction business Evolution expands into North of England - with work on over 55s housing in Scarborough

A construction business well-known for creating better places for people to live and delivering positive social impact across the North of England, has started work on a scheme improving homes for over 55s in Scarborough.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Feb 2024, 13:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After more than a decade of success in the construction industry, it’s the first time Evolution – which delivers private housing, social housing, and sheltered housing – has worked in North Yorkshire.

A team of electricians is working on a storage heater replacement programme at 60 one-bedroom flats in an Anchor Housing scheme at Hanover Court, Pinewood Drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Evolution started work earlier this month on all properties in the development which also includes a manager’s flat and communal area.

Most Popular
A range of tradespeople work for Evolution.A range of tradespeople work for Evolution.
A range of tradespeople work for Evolution.

Chris Lightfoot, Evolution Electrical Contracts Manager, said: “It’s exciting to be working in a new location and making life more comfortable for residents with a new generation of heating.

“We are really enjoying working in the Scarborough community and helping to transform people’s homes in the area by upgrading their heating.

“Hopefully it’s the start of more involvement from the Evolution team delivering a quality service and positive social impact in communities across Yorkshire.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Providing better homes and jobs, including giving young people from disadvantaged backgrounds opportunities to build a career, is at the heart of Evolution’s mission.

Managing Director JJ Fitzgerald said: “We care about our people and our communities.

"It’s about changing people’s lives.

"We renovate houses to give people quality homes and we provide jobs which help people build a better life.”

Evolution employs up to 80 people renovating private housing, social housing and sheltered housing across the North of England.

Visit: evolution-ltd.co.uk/ for more.

Related topics:NorthEnglandScarborough