Construction company answers Scarborough Sea Cadets’ SOS for a more modern future

The construction company behind Scarborough Athletic FC’s new ground has answered the local sea cadets’ call for help to modernise their base.

The Willmott Dixon team stepped in when Scarborough Sea Cadet Centre chairman Fay Roberts approached them to see how they could support plans to bring back to life an unused community building connected to their Main Unit in East Sandgate.

By restoring the community centre, it will provide a better venue for the Sea Cadets to enjoy more activities as well as work in partnership with local groups and support community life.

Willmott Dixon’s construction manager Russ Parks said: “When I met Fay, she initially asked for us to assist in fitting out a new disabled toilet.

“However, after she showed me around and explained what was needed, especially with materials, I told her we could do much more to create a better place for the cadets, working with our supply chain partners from The Futurist.”

Thanks to assistance from Willmott Dixon and a huge rallying call among the supply chain, Russ was able to provide all the key equipment like showers, toilets, basins, fire extinguishers and other materials like paint and skirting boards, which volunteers can use for the property’s revamp so it can be enjoyed by many more generations to come.

Russ added: “When I saw the worked needed I realised that with the help of our Futurist supply chain, we could help create a bright and pleasant environment for the cadets.

“It’s been really rewarding to have helped them in this way; it means they can now deliver the renovation of an old building into a functional lodge for the cadets with proper facilities and a positive environment.”

Willmott Dixon also built Scarborough UTC and Coventry University’s Scarborough campus before more recently being involved in preparing the town’s old Futurist site for new development,

Thanks to the following companies for their donations: Kyle May Brickwork, Howard Civil Engineering, SPI Piling, JML Building Services, Braithwaite Excavations, Davison Fencing.