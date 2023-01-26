8 of the most scenic stops on Coastliner's £2 bus ride from Leeds to Scarborough and Whitby
Experts at tourism experience Route YC have collated eight highlights along the Coastliner £2 bus route from Leeds to Scarborough and Whitby, which has been named one of the most scenic routes in the country.
Visitors can explore the wonders of the Yorkshire Coast in a more environmentally friendly way as the Coastliner takes visitors from place to place, so travelers can experience the best of the area's natural beauty while reducing their emissions and carbon-footprint.
The below recommendations are also perfect for those looking to take advantage of the £2 bus fare and save money this year during a cost-of-living crisis.