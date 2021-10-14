The chain has announced it will open 100 news stores across the UK over the next two years, at a rate of one new supermarket per week.

Aldi, which now has more than 920 stores across the UK, is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Scarborough's current Aldi supermarket on Northway underwent major refurbishment in 2020.

The supermarket chain currently has one store in Scarborough on Northway which underwent a major refurbishment in September 2020.

Additionally, Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: "We’re continuing to gain even more customers - with over 60 per cent of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

"Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible.

The supermarket chain is looking for an additional Scarborough location.

"Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us."