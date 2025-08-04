Shoppers can expect slicker layouts, brighter lighting and a better in-store vibe ✨

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda is investing £12 million to modernise several of its northern stores

The revamp includes new layouts, lighting, and neon signage

Work begins in September, with stores staying open during upgrades

The move follows a successful store refurbishment earlier this year

More UK store updates are expected to follow in 2026

Shoppers across Yorkshire can expect a fresh look and improved shopping experience in some of the regions biggest supermarkets this year.

Retail giant Asda is rolling out a major £12 million upgrade across seven of its northern stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement, made to coincide with Yorkshire Day and Asda’s 60th anniversary, will see five Yorkshire sites - Kingswood, Harrogate, York, Pudsey and Keighley - undergo complete shop floor refurbishments, with Grimsby and Stockton also included in the programme.

Each store will get a full interior makeover, featuring simpler layouts for faster shopping, stylish new lighting, and eye-catching neon signage.

(Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Work is scheduled to start in September, with each revamp expected to take around seven weeks. All stores will remain open throughout the improvements.

The £12 million plan follows positive feedback from a £2 million refurbishment of Asda’s Pilsworth store in Bury earlier this year.

The full list of Asda stores getting a makeover:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grimsby

Harrogate

Keighley

Kingswood, Hull

Pudsey

Stockton

York

Liz Evans, Asda’s chief commercial officer for retail and non-food, said: “We’re proud to continue investing in the communities we serve – especially in Yorkshire, where our story began 60 years ago.

“These refurbishments are all about making the in-store experience easier and more enjoyable for our customers.”

More store revamps are expected to follow in other UK regions next year, as Asda continues its push to modernise its estate and respond to shoppers’ changing needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.