Bespoke Gifts for Bronte sisters enthusiasts at Shop at the SJT in Scarborough

Scarborough’s unique Shop at the SJT is providing bespoke themed gift ideas as the latest production of “Jane Eyre” takes to the stage and the Bronte Festival gets under way.

The Stephen Joseph Theatre and the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme present the adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s classic novel, directed by Zoe Waterman from April 8 to 30.

Shop at the SJT, which includes bespoke creations from 19 talented, locally-based Makers, offers lovingly made gift ideas for Bronte fans.

Shop at the SJT’s retail space in located in the Stephen Joseph Theatre foyer and is close to the railway station and bus stops, ideal for a browse before heading home or if attending a theatre performance.

Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the Makers, which is a collective, said: “Scarborough’s connections with the Bronte family are many and of course Anne Bronte was laid to rest in the town in 1849.

“As this exciting festival and new production of Jane Eyre takes place, Shop at the SJT will be wholeheartedly supporting the production by showcasing some of the local area’s most eclectic gift-making talents, some of which will have a Bronte-inspired theme.

"Supporting our Makers ensures crafting and creativeness are kept vibrant and varied and this iconic venue is an inspirational place to support such local talent."

The programme for the Bronte Festival at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre includes the staging of Jane Eyre, an audio walk, two shows, films and talks that will celebrate Yorkshire’s literary sisters Anne, Charlotte and Emily Brontë.

Scheduled opening hours are:

Mon, Tues, Weds: 5pm - 7.30pm

Thurs: 12noon - 7.30pm

Fri: 12noon - 2.30pm; 5pm - 7.30pm