Gifts for Father's Day are available at Shop @ the SJT

Shop at the SJT, which includes bespoke creations from a wide range of talented, locally-based makers, offers lovingly made gift ideas ready for Father’s Day on June 18.

Shop at the SJT’s retail space is located in the Stephen Joseph Theatre foyer and is close to the railway station and bus stops, ideal for a browse before heading home or if attending a theatre performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the collective, said: “Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.