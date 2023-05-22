Bespoke gifts for Father's Day at Shop at the SJT in foyer of Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Scarborough’s unique Shop at the SJT is the daddy of independent gift shops and is located in the town's theatre.
Shop at the SJT, which includes bespoke creations from a wide range of talented, locally-based makers, offers lovingly made gift ideas ready for Father’s Day on June 18.
Shop at the SJT’s retail space is located in the Stephen Joseph Theatre foyer and is close to the railway station and bus stops, ideal for a browse before heading home or if attending a theatre performance.
Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the collective, said: “Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.
“All our makers are delighted to help make Father’s Day very special as all our gifts are handmade with lots of love being involved in the process. We have gifts suitable for every female relation and they are totally unique to our Makers.”