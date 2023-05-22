News you can trust since 1882
Bespoke gifts for Father's Day at Shop at the SJT in foyer of Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Scarborough’s unique Shop at the SJT is the daddy of independent gift shops and is located in the town's theatre.

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Gifts for Father's Day are available at Shop @ the SJTGifts for Father's Day are available at Shop @ the SJT
Shop at the SJT, which includes bespoke creations from a wide range of talented, locally-based makers, offers lovingly made gift ideas ready for Father’s Day on June 18.

Shop at the SJT’s retail space is located in the Stephen Joseph Theatre foyer and is close to the railway station and bus stops, ideal for a browse before heading home or if attending a theatre performance.

Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the collective, said: “Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.

“All our makers are delighted to help make Father’s Day very special as all our gifts are handmade with lots of love being involved in the process. We have gifts suitable for every female relation and they are totally unique to our Makers.”

