Bespoke gifts perfect for Valentine's Day from the shop at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Scarborough’s unique Shop at the SJT is feeling the love in the town's theatre.
Shop at the SJT, which includes bespoke creations from a wide selection of locally-based makers, offers lovingly made gift ideas ready for Valentine’s Day.
Shop at the SJT’s retail space is located in the Stephen Joseph Theatre foyer and is close to the railway station and bus stops, ideal for a browse before heading home or if attending a theatre performance.
Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the collective, said: “Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.
“All our makers are delighted to help make Valentine’s Day a memorable occasion with some truly unique gifts.
“Our makers live in the local area and their creations are handmade with lots of love and dedication mixed into the creative process!
“This year, Valentine’s Day itself falls on a Tuesday, so popping in a few days before guarantees a great gift for a loved one.
"Supporting our Makers ensures crafting and creativeness are kept vibrant and varied and this iconic venue is an inspirational place to support such local talent."