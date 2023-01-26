Shop at the SJT, which includes bespoke creations from a wide selection of locally-based makers, offers lovingly made gift ideas ready for Valentine’s Day.

Shop at the SJT’s retail space is located in the Stephen Joseph Theatre foyer and is close to the railway station and bus stops, ideal for a browse before heading home or if attending a theatre performance.

Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the collective, said: “Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.

Unique gift ideas are ready for Valentine's Day.

“All our makers are delighted to help make Valentine’s Day a memorable occasion with some truly unique gifts.

“Our makers live in the local area and their creations are handmade with lots of love and dedication mixed into the creative process!

“This year, Valentine’s Day itself falls on a Tuesday, so popping in a few days before guarantees a great gift for a loved one.