Bespoke Mother's Day gifts on sale at Shop at the SJT in Scarborough

Designer Charlotte Hill with some of her jewellery made from textiles

Shop at the SJT, which includes bespoke creations from 20 locally-based makers, is located in the Stephen Joseph Theatre foyer and is close to the railway station and bus stops, ideal for a browse before heading home or if attending a theatre performance.

Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the collective, said: “Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.

“All our makers are delighted to help make Mother’s Day very special as all our gifts are handmade with lots of love being involved in the process!

"Buying a bespoke gift is one way of showing the mum, female relative or friend how much you care.

"Supporting our makers ensures crafting and creativeness are kept vibrant and varied and this iconic venue is an inspirational place to support such local talent."

Scheduled opening hours are:

Mon, Tues, Weds: 5pm - 7.30pm

Thurs: noon - 7.30pm

Fri: noon - 2.30pm; 5pm - 7.30pm

Sat: noon - 7.30pm

The makers include:

Adam King

Angela Weir

Lizzie Hall - Artist

Ceramicists from Blands Cliff Gallery

Crofts Chocolates of Scarborough

Elena Tradewell, hats

Felix Hodcroft, author

Helen Ventress, ceramics

House of Gaia by Charlotte Hill

Jenny Weston

Lizzy Craven

Luckenbooth Jewellery by Sue Bell

Lynne Arnison, artist and Chairperson of Shop at SJT

Robert Marshall, author

Simon-James Smith, photographer

Sharon Hodgson, fabric animals

Shirley Shepherd, artist

Speth Milnes, artist

Sue Willmington, artist