Bespoke Mother's Day gifts on sale at Shop at the SJT in Scarborough
Scarborough’s unique Shop at the SJT is providing bespoke gift items in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday March 27.
Shop at the SJT, which includes bespoke creations from 20 locally-based makers, is located in the Stephen Joseph Theatre foyer and is close to the railway station and bus stops, ideal for a browse before heading home or if attending a theatre performance.
Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the collective, said: “Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.
“All our makers are delighted to help make Mother’s Day very special as all our gifts are handmade with lots of love being involved in the process!
"Buying a bespoke gift is one way of showing the mum, female relative or friend how much you care.
"Supporting our makers ensures crafting and creativeness are kept vibrant and varied and this iconic venue is an inspirational place to support such local talent."
Scheduled opening hours are:
Mon, Tues, Weds: 5pm - 7.30pm
Thurs: noon - 7.30pm
Fri: noon - 2.30pm; 5pm - 7.30pm
Sat: noon - 7.30pm
The makers include:
Adam King
Angela Weir
Lizzie Hall - Artist
Ceramicists from Blands Cliff Gallery
Crofts Chocolates of Scarborough
Elena Tradewell, hats
Felix Hodcroft, author
Helen Ventress, ceramics
House of Gaia by Charlotte Hill
Jenny Weston
Lizzy Craven
Luckenbooth Jewellery by Sue Bell
Lynne Arnison, artist and Chairperson of Shop at SJT
Robert Marshall, author
Simon-James Smith, photographer
Sharon Hodgson, fabric animals
Shirley Shepherd, artist
Speth Milnes, artist
Sue Willmington, artist
Suzanne Jackman, author