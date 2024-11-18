Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Black Friday approaches, shoppers should question the true value of deals

Black Friday is known for big discounts, but not all deals are as good as they seem

Some retailers use marketing tactics to make discounts appear more significant than they are

Many Black Friday deals are limited in stock, causing shoppers to miss out on the best bargains

The rush to buy can also lead to impulse purchases, with shoppers fearing they might miss out

Better discounts can sometimes be found at other times of the year, like during seasonal sales

Black Friday, the annual shopping event that falls the day after Thanksgiving in the US and has spread globally, promises a treasure trove of discounts, deals and limited-time offers.

In recent years, it’s become a highlight of the shopping calendar, with consumers eagerly anticipating massive savings.

But as Black Friday continues to grow in popularity, some shoppers are beginning to question whether these deals are as good as they seem.

So are Black Friday discounts really the best deals available, or are they just part of a carefully orchestrated marketing strategy? How often are these deals truly the best price available?

Are Black Friday deals worth it?

Black Friday is synonymous with steep discounts, and many retailers advertise huge markdowns, but some of the discounts are not always as impressive as they first appear.

A common marketing tactic is to mark up the price of an item prior to the event, so the discounted price appears to be a more significant deal than it actually is.

Some deals are also limited in stock, with only a handful of items available at the advertised price, meaning the average shopper might miss out on the best bargains.

The rush to grab a Black Friday deal can also cloud shoppers’ judgement. Buyers may be tempted to purchase items on impulse, lured by the fear of missing out on a "limited-time" deal.

But these discounts often aren’t the only opportunity to save money throughout the year, and many retailers offer similar or even better discounts at other times.

How can I track product prices?

One of the best ways to make sure you’re getting the lowest price on an item is to track its price fluctuations over time.

The rise of online shopping has made it easier to monitor and compare prices, but it can be difficult to keep track of all the changes manually.

Thankfully, there are several online tools and platforms that can help UK shoppers monitor price drops, compare deals, and find the best times to buy.

CamelCamelCamel is a popular price tracking website that specifically monitors prices on Amazon. It allows users to set up alerts for specific products and receive notifications when the price drops to a desired level. It also provides historical price charts, helping users see whether the Black Friday deal is truly the best price or if the item has been cheaper in the past.

is a popular price tracking website that specifically monitors prices on Amazon. It allows users to set up alerts for specific products and receive notifications when the price drops to a desired level. It also provides historical price charts, helping users see whether the Black Friday deal is truly the best price or if the item has been cheaper in the past. Keepa is another price tracking tool for Amazon, and also provides price history charts and allows users to set price alerts. The Keepa browser extension is particularly helpful, as it can show users the price history of an item directly on the Amazon product page, giving instant context on whether it’s a good deal.

is another price tracking tool for Amazon, and also provides price history charts and allows users to set price alerts. The Keepa browser extension is particularly helpful, as it can show users the price history of an item directly on the Amazon product page, giving instant context on whether it’s a good deal. PriceSpy is a comprehensive price comparison site that monitors products from a wide range of retailers. It allows users to compare prices of specific items across multiple stores and shows the price history for those items. PriceSpy also features alerts for when prices drop on particular products, making it a valuable tool for bargain hunters.

is a comprehensive price comparison site that monitors products from a wide range of retailers. It allows users to compare prices of specific items across multiple stores and shows the price history for those items. PriceSpy also features alerts for when prices drop on particular products, making it a valuable tool for bargain hunters. Honey, a browser extension, automatically searches for the best available coupon codes during the checkout process. It also has a “Droplist” feature, which lets users save products they’re interested in and receive notifications when there’s a price drop. Honey supports a broad range of online retailers, making it a handy tool for bargain hunters.

What are your thoughts on Black Friday shopping? Do you think the deals are worth the hype, or have you found better bargains at other times of the year? Share your thoughts in the comments.