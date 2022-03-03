B&M 'excited' to open huge new 'home store' at second location in Scarborough
A nationwide discount retailer is to open a second store in Scarborough, a few hundred yards away from its existing one.
B&M has told The Scarborough News that it will launch its new store in the former Carpet Right Benson for Beds retail space on Seamer Road, next to Currys.
The discount chain said the store will undergo a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment and create more than 26 new jobs for the Scarborough economy.
Customers can expect to find a wide variety of groceries, food, drink and pet food as well as health and beauty products, homeware, electrical items, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and seasonal products.
B&M said the new shop will only sell 'home' products, with the town's other store filling in all the gaps with different product lines.
A spokesperson for B&M said: "We're feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.
"We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in March."
The new Scarborough B&M store is set to open its doors for the first time at 9am on Monday March 14.
The existing B&M Bargains store next to the Seamer Road Retail Park will remain open.