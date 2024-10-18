Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The £10 Christmas Bonus offers some financial support to those facing the costs of the festive season

To qualify, recipients must be receiving certain benefits during the qualifying week in December

The payment is automatically issued alongside regular benefits

The Christmas Bonus is typically paid in the first week of December

The bonus has been in place since 1972, but despite discussions about inflation, there are currently no plans to increase the amount

As Christmas approaches, many may feel anxious about the growing costs of the festive season, including gift buying, food preparations and other holiday expenses.

The pressure to meet these demands can create financial stress, especially for those already managing on a tight budget.

Thankfully, there are small payments, like the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) £10 Christmas Bonus, that can help ease the burden, at least slightly.

Though the amount may seem small, it’s a long-standing initiative that many people rely on, particularly during a time of year that often brings increased expenses.

The Christmas Bonus has been in place since 1972, when it was introduced by the Conservative Government led by Prime Minister Edward Heath to help people receiving certain benefits during the holiday season.

Despite its value remaining at £10, the bonus has continued as a symbolic gesture of support for pensioners and those on qualifying benefits.

But who exactly is eligible for the payment, and do you need to apply to receive it? And, perhaps most importantly for your Christmas shopping plans, when can you expect it to be paid? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is eligible for the DWP £10 Christmas Bonus?

To receive the Christmas Bonus, you must be receiving one or more of a list of qualifying benefits during the qualifying week, which is typically the first full week of December.

The qualifying benefits include:

State Pension

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Carer’s Allowance

Attendance Allowance

Incapacity Benefit

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit

Contribution-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

War Widow’s Pension

Severe Disablement Allowance

Pension Credit

This is not an exhaustive list, and there are other qualifying benefits - these are just the most common ones. Be sure to check the Government’s website for a more extensive list.

You only need to be receiving one qualifying benefit to be eligible, but if you're part of a married or civil partnership where both individuals receive qualifying benefits, both partners will receive the £10 Christmas Bonus.

Do I need to apply for the DWP Christmas Bonus?

The good news is that you do not need to apply for the Christmas Bonus, and the DWP automatically issues the payment to those who are eligible.

If you meet the criteria, you will receive the £10 Christmas Bonus alongside your usual benefit payment.

For most, this payment is processed automatically, so there's no additional paperwork or applications required - the bonus is deposited into the same bank or building society account as the regular benefit payments.

When will the DWP Christmas Bonus be paid?

The Christmas Bonus is usually paid in the first week of December, typically during the qualifying week.

This means that if you are receiving benefits during this time, the payment should be processed automatically and appear in your account in December, before Christmas.

The £10 Christmas Bonus will be listed as a separate payment from your usual benefits in your bank statement, making it easy to identify. The payment is tax-free and does not affect any other benefits you might be receiving.

I haven’t received my payment, what should I do?

If you believe you're eligible for the Christmas Bonus but haven’t received it by mid-December, you should contact the DWP.

While the process is largely automated, occasional issues can arise, particularly if there have been changes to your benefits or personal details.

Will the Christmas Bonus ever be increased?

Due to inflation, the real value of £10 has decreased significantly since it was first introduced over 50 years ago, and there have been periodic discussions about adjusting the payment.

Unfortunately, there are no concrete plans to raise the amount of the payment as of now, and increasing the Bonus would mean additional expenditure for the government, as millions of people currently receive it.

The need to balance this cost against other budgetary priorities, especially in times of economic constraint, makes an increase unlikely.

Perhaps if there were significant public or political pressure, such as widespread calls for the bonus to be adjusted for inflation, the government might reconsider.

But despite discussions about the value of the bonus over the years, no government has made a firm commitment to increase it.

