New festive windows have been unveiled at Scarborough's Brunswick. (Photo: Scarborough Group International)

With just weeks left until the big day, the Brunswick has launched its Christmas campaign 'Believe in the Magic' , which takes inspiration from iconic stores across the UK including Selfridges, Hamleys and Harrods, to install a series of seasonal feature windows on the exterior of the building.

Fronting onto York Place, the Brunswick has five prominent glass pods, which were previously used by Debenhams.

Stephen Marriott, Centre Manager at the Brunswick, said: "Last Christmas was pretty dire for everyone so this year we are hoping to spread some joy and happiness throughout the Brunswick with our vibrant window installations. Who knows, perhaps it will become a local festive tradition to come and visit them."

New festive windows have been unveiled at Scarborough's Brunswick. (Photo: Scarborough Group International)

'Believe in the Magic' will encourage visitors to the Brunswick to embrace the spirit of Christmas, with each window having a different theme – from finding the perfect gifts to creating a festive atmosphere with food and drinks, home comforts and high fashion.

Throughout December visitors will also be treated to a number of festive surprises, including random acts of kindness from some of Santa’s little helpers.

"This isn’t just about us rewarding our loyal customers, we’re encouraging all our visitors to pick up the baton and pay it forward with their own festive feel-good, random acts of kindness," added Mr Marriott.

'Out With The Old...'

New festive windows have been unveiled at Scarborough's Brunswick. (Photo: Scarborough Group International)

The Brunswick Shopping Centre has undergone a brand refresh to reflect its “growth and evolution” as the outlet enters its next chapter under new owners.

Now simply known as the ‘Brunswick’, the centre’s logo has been recreated in a more modern typeface, with new colour palette and photographic styling.

New owner Scarborough Group International, which purchased the site in August, enlisted the help of creative agency Bewonder* to transform the branding.

Nicola Bulley, Head of Corporate and Commercial Marketing and Communications at Scarborough Group, said: "The purpose of the brand refresh was to create a more modern, vibrant look and feel that better showcases our strategic vision for the centre.